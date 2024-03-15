Hoover found guilty of 2019 murder of Provo police officer Joseph Shinners

PROVO, Utah — After brief deliberations, a jury found Matt Frank Hoover guilty Friday on all charges related to the murder of Provo police officer Joseph Shinners in Orem in 2019.

Along with aggravated murder, Hoover was found guilty of possession of a dangerous weapon, failure to stop at a police command and possession of a controlled substance.

On Friday, closing arguments wrapped the trial that lasted just over two weeks, coming five years after Hoover shot and killed Shinners while evading arrest. During the trial, Hoover's defense team claimed their client was trying to shoot and kill himself.

After originally being charged with a capital offense, prosecutors said they would not seek the death penalty for Hoover.

During the trial, several police officers were called to testify about what they experienced on Jan. 5, 2019.

Hoover is set to be sentenced on June 4.

