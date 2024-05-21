Watch Now
Judge allows Kouri Richins' defense attorneys to withdraw from case

Kouri Richins, Skye Lazaro
Rick Bowmer/AP
Kouri Richins, left, a Utah mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband, Eric Richins, then wrote a children's book about grieving, stands with her attorney Skye Lazaro during a status hearing Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Park City, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)
Posted at 6:13 PM, May 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-20 20:15:52-04

PARK CITY, Utah — The attorneys defending Kouri Richins are stepping down as her representatives in her pending trial for the alleged murder of her husband.

Three days ago, Skye Lazaro and the attorneys at Ray Quinney & Nebeker P.C. filed a request to withdraw from Richins' defense, claiming there was an "irreconcilable and nonwaivable situation."

On Monday, a closed hearing was held, after which court documents stated that the "motion to withdraw" was granted by the judge.

Richins is charged with fatally poisoning her husband, Eric Richins, with a lethal dose of fentanyl in March 2022.

Last week, a preliminary hearing was pushed back to June after some issues with evidence in the case.

At this time, it's not known who will represent Richins going forward.

