Kouri Richins' attorneys ask to withdraw from her case

PARK CITY, Utah — Attorneys representing the Kamas mother accused of poisoning her husband say they can no longer represent her.

WATCH: Kouri Richins preliminary hearing moved to June

Skye Lazaro and the attorneys at Ray Quinney & Nebeker P.C. have been leading Kouri Richins' defense in the civil and criminal cases against her, including for the alleged murder of her husband, Eric Richins.

The firm filed paperwork May 17 stating an "irreconcilable and nonwaivable situation" for the need to withdraw from her defense.

Court documents state the issues first arose in Richins' civil cases but involve the firm as a whole so it can no longer represent her in the criminal proceedings either. The specifics of the "irreconcilable" matter are unclear.

The firm stated the situation emerged after a hearing May 15 when Third District Court Judge Richard Mrazik was to determine if there was enough evidence for Richins to stand trial for murder.

