Judge rules Daybell trials to be held in Ada County

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — An Idaho judge ruled Thursday that the trials of Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell would be held in Ada County, denying the prosecution's request for a venue change to Fremont County.

Last week, prosecutor Rachel Smith asked for the venue change to help save costs. The plan would have involved transporting jurors from Ada County to Fremont County.

Judge Steven Boyce denied the prosecution's request, meaning the trial of both Daybells will be held in the Boise area.

Chad Daybell and his wife, Lori Vallow Daybell, are charged with the murder of her two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Lori will also be charged with conspiracy to commit murder connected to her husband, Charles Vallow, and conspiracy to commit murder for her Chad's former wife, Tammy Daybell.