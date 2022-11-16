Judge rules Lori Vallow Daybell once again competent to stand trial

IDAHO — Court proceedings will resume for Lori Vallow Daybell, over a month after a judge suspended her trial in order to assess competency.

On October 6, Judge Steven Boyce issued a ruling that the murder trial, originally set for January 9, 2023, would be vacated until Daybell's competency could be determined,

In 2021, Daybell stayed for 10 months in a state hospital for a competency evaluation. She was originally found fit to stand trial in April.

Reasons surrounding why the ruling was issued in October and why it's now being lifted are sealed and will not be disclosed.

Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell, are charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the deaths of two of Lori's children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan as well as Chad’s first wife, Tammy Daybell.

A judge ruled in May that the Daybells would be tried together starting in January but that date has been postponed. A new date has not been set for the beginning of the trial.