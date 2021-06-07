Prosecutors no longer opposing Lori Daybell's mental health evaluation

REXBURG, Idaho — The prosecution in the criminal case against Lori Daybell says it no longer opposes her mental health evaluation that resulted in being declared incompetent to stand trial.

Fremont County Special Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood submitted a withdrawal of contest Friday, saying that the State had reviewed the evaluation and report and does not object.

The court document also stated that prosecutors do not object to a "corresponding treatment plan for the purpose of restoring the Defendant’s competence," although details on what such a treatment plan might include were not given.

Daybell is awaiting trial on charges of murder and conspiracy in the deaths of her two children, Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow.

Her husband, Chad Daybell, is also charged in connection with the children's deaths. The couple are both also charged with murder and conspiracy in the death of his late wife, Tammy Daybell. She died unexpectedly in October 2019, about a month after the kids were last seen.