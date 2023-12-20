Jury convicts suspect in 2021 deadly shooting at South Jordan graduation party

SALT LAKE CITY — A jury has found a man guilty of murder and other charges for shooting and killing a 19-year-old in 2021 outside a graduation party in South Jordan.

On June 6, 2021, Kelly Glaubensklee was shot in the chest during a fight that broke out near 1450 West and 11400 South. He was taken to a local hospital and ultimately died from his injuries.

Anthony Dominic Rendon, who was 18 at the time and is now 21, was arrested on suspicion of firing more than 10 gunshots, including the round that fatally wounded Glaubensklee. He was charged with first-degree felony murder and 11 counts of third-degree felony discharge of a firearm.

Rendon's case went to trial, and the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office announced that the jury issued a guilty verdict on all counts Tuesday night.

“We hope this conviction helps Mr. Glaubenskalee's friends and family begin the healing process for the loss of their loved one," District Attorney Sim Gill said in a statement following the conviction. "Mr. Rendon knowingly created a grave risk for every individual near the car when he decided to fire several shots in a matter of seconds. The jury made the right decision when they chose to hold Mr. Rendon accountable for his extraordinary disregard for community safety."

Gill also thanked the prosecutors, staff, and South Jordan Police Department for their work building the case.