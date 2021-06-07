Juvenile in custody after deadly South Jordan shooting

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — South Jordan police say a juvenile is now in custody following a graduation party shooting Sunday that left a 19-year-old dead.

Kelly Glaubensklee was involved in a fight at the party in the area of 1450 West 11400 South just before he was killed. According to police, the suspect fired 13 rounds towards Glaubensklee and others as they were leaving the scene.

Glaubensklee was hit in the chest and transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police were able to identify four suspects and took one into custody, while three others remain at large.

A message on a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for Glaubensklee's funeral shared memories of the slain teen.

"Kelly was one of a kind. He walked this Earth with his head held high and a smile that could fix just about anything. He was big and tough but as soon as he grinned you could see that he had the sweetest heart. If you were lucky enough to be his friend you know that he’d do anything and support you through it all in hopes to make you happy and feel validated. If he saw someone needed help, he was there- especially in school with the kids that didn’t stand up for themselves."