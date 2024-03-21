Killer identified 5+ years after murder of Utah couple in Arizona desert

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Over five years after the bodies of a Utah couple were found in the Arizona desert, authorities have finally identified their killer.

Back in January 2018, family members reported Jerry and Susan McFalls were missing from a home in Littlefield, Arizona. Inside the house, deputies with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office found the couple's phones, money, medications and IDs, along with their pets.

Following a months-long investigation, human remains were found in a shallow grave in Virgin River Gorge between St. George and Beaver Dam. Susan McFalls was positively identified in Oct. 2018, while her husband was positively identified in Jan. 2020 with the use of DNA analysis.

Despite the bodies being discovered, law enforcement made no arrests, although Kenneth Gene Snyder was considered a suspect.

During follow-up interviews, a witness told detectives that Snyder had shot and killed the McFalls after a verbal altercation. The witness claimed Snyder first shot Jerry, then Susan, before removing their bodies from the area.

According to the sheriff's office, the witness claimed Snyder had threatened them if they called law enforcement officials.

Through search warrants and new evidence backing up the witness claims, it was announced Thursday that detectives have determined that Snyder was responsible for the death of the McFalls.

The sheriff's office said Snyder was shot and killed during a domestic violence incident on June 1, 2023, meaning no arrests can be made.

