Layton man sentenced to life without parole for murders of family members

FARMINGTON, Utah — A Layton man who admitted to killing three family members in May, including his wife and father-in-law, was given three life sentences without parole on Tuesday.

Jeremy Bailey will serve all three sentences consecutively after being sentenced by Judge Michael DiReda in Second Judicial Court of Davis County.

Bailey plead guilty in October to the murders of his wife, 36-year-old Anastasia Stevens, father-in-law, 73-year-old Donald Stevens, and his wife's stepmother, 61-year-old Becky Stevens. He also admitted to killing three of the family's four dogs.

On May 19, Bailey called police to report there would be a murder-suicide after he had killed his family minutes earlier that morning. However, when police arrived at the Layton home, Bailey was instead safely taken into custody.

Charging documents revealed that Bailey had taken his guns to a friend's house to be stored days before the murders because he was "thinking of doing this a few days ago."

Before they were killed, one of the victims also reached out to a therapist saying they discovered a "very real problem," and signaled that it may be time for legal interference.

"It's really bad," documents state the victim said. "Like scary. I think it may be time for legal interference I know I definitely need to find an attorney and he's still at the house so I can't talk."

After his arrest, Bailey was caught on police recordings saying, "I can't believe I did it," and that he'd "rather get the death penalty than life in prison."