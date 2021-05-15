Logan Police looking for stolen trailer, report string of construction site thefts

LOGAN, Utah — Police are warning the Logan and wider Cache Valley community of a recent string of construction site break-ins.

Specifically, Logan City Police posted Friday that the trailer pictured above was stolen from a worksite near 800 West and 1800 North.

Anyone who sees it is asked to call police dispatch at 435-753-7555. Other information that could help solve the case can be given directly to Detective Mike Wursten, the post stated, by calling 435-716-9485.

The department added that other construction sites in the area were seeing "an ongoing rash of break-ins and thefts."

They advised those who work at these sites to secure all tools and equipment, monitor them with surveillance cameras if possible, or, the safest option, remove them from the construction site overnight.