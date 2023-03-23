Lori Vallow Daybell moved to Ada Co. jail ahead of trial

IDAHO — With less than two weeks until the beginning of her trial, Lori Vallow Daybell was moved from the Madison County Jail in Rexburg to the Ada County Jail in Boise.

The East Idaho News reports officials confirmed Daybell's move to Boise Wednesday evening.

Her move comes just days after the death penalty was taken off the table, with lawyers citing media saturation of the case, discovery violations by the government and a lack of chemicals to kill people on death row.

In April 2022, a judge ordered the trial to take place in Ada County, despite arguments from prosecutors who claimed holding the trial in Fremont County would save costs.

Initially, the state determined the cases of Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell would be held together for their alleged involvement in the murders of two of Lori's children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, as well as Chad’s first wife, Tammy Daybell.

In early March, the judge ruled to separate the cases, "based on new DNA evidence that was made available to all parties in the case."

Lori Vallow Daybell's trial is anticipated to start on April 3, while Chad's trial has yet to be rescheduled.

Both defendants have pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.