Murder cases for Chad and Lori Daybell separated by judge

IDAHO — A judge has ruled to separate the cases of Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell for their alleged involvement in the murders of two of Lori's children, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, as well as Chad’s first wife, Tammy Daybell.

The East Idaho News reports Lori and Chad appeared in court on Thursday where it was decided the trials would be split "based on new DNA evidence that was made available to all parties in the case."

Previously, the trials were joined on the grounds that since witnesses and evidence would be the same in both cases, it would be more cost-effective to hold one trial.

Lawyers for the defendants have since tried to separate the cases, but were always met with refusal until Thursday's hearing.

The once-joint trial was scheduled to begin on April 3, after being pushed back multiple times.

Lori will still go to trial on April 3, East Idaho News reports, but Chad's trial has been vacated and will be rescheduled at a later date.

Both Chad and Lori Daybell are charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder

Both defendants have pleaded not guilty to the charges.