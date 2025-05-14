Loud truck leads to Utah man being arrested for allegedly threatening people with knife

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — A Utah man could now face charges of threatening to use a dangerous weapon in a fight, commercial obstruction, and disorderly conduct after he allegedly threatened people with a knife over a loud truck. Kyle Vic Anderson, 35, was arrested in Cache County on Monday.

According to court documents, deputies with the Cache County Sheriff's Office were called to the scene where people reported a person with a knife. When they arrived, deputies detained Kyle Anderson without issue.

Anderson told officials that he was outside a gas station talking to a group of people when another person arrived in a diesel truck. Kyle stated that he was frustrated by the sound of the truck while having a conversation and confronted the driver to shut off the vehicle.

The driver shut off the truck and went into the gas station. But witnesses state that Kyle also went into the gas station and placed a knife on the counter, stating, "Is this what you wanted?"

Anderson told deputies that he had only entered the gas station to buy a bottle of water.

Workers at the gas station told deputies that Kyle's actions made them and their customers feel threatened. Due to that, they locked the doors of the station and remained inside until deputies arrived. South Cache Middle School, which is nearby, also had to go into lockdown due to the incident.