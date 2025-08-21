'Drastic' water level decline seen at Utah reservoirs, more than double normal rate

SALT LAKE CITY — A brutally hot and dry summer is taking its toll on Utah's reservoirs, with water levels showing a "drastic decline," which officials say is more than double the normal rate.

The Utah Division of Water Resources shared Thursday that the state's reservoir storage currently sits at 67 percent, which is slightly above the normal level of 65 percent for this time of year. That number is much lower than at the same point in 2024, when the storage levels were at 83 percent.

In addition, the Great Salt Lake is now 2 feet below its peak in mid-April (4193.6 feet).

Along with the arid weather conditions, the water level declines can also be attributed to last season's disappointing snowpack around the state.

While seasonal monsoons may bring some relief to areas in Utah, along with flooding dangers, reservoir levels are expected to remain low for a few more months.

“A hot summer and increased demand have contributed to low reservoir levels and the decline of Great Salt Lake,” said DWR director Candice Hasenyager. “We will continue to see these critical water bodies decline until temperatures cool and the irrigation season ends in October.”