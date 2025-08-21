Drivers warned as I-15 set to fully close in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Utah — Drivers heading through northern Utah are being warned to avoid Interstate 15 during an overnight period over the weekend when the highway is set to be fully closed in both directions.

The Utah Department of Transportation said it will shut down I-15 at 4400 South in Riverdale starting at 10 p.m. Saturday so crews can demolish the bridge that spans the highway.

Drivers are being told to use I-84 ramps and Riverdale Road detours, and those heading to the Ogden Airport should use 31st Street.

The interstate is scheduled to reopen at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.

UDOT said the demolition is part of a project to replace three bridges built in the 60s in the Riverdale area.

"Maintenance can only extend a bridge’s life so far," wrote UDOT. "Replacing them now will provide safe, long-lasting connections that meet today’s traffic demands."

The project, which was expected to be completed in late 2026, is now projected to wrap next summer.