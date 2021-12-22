Man accused of kidnapping, assaulting college student held without bail

LOA, Utah — The man accused of kidnapping and assaulting a Snow College student appeared in court for the first time Wednesday and learned he would continue to be held without bail.

Brent Brown, 39, was arrested Sunday and booked on six felony counts after the 19-year-old student was found held captive in a home in Loa. The student, who was reported missing days earlier, had met Brown in an online chat.

The meeting between the two became non-consensual and violent, with Brown allegedly tying up the student while he was at work. Brown is also accused of threatening the student, saying he would go after their family if they "left or informed anybody about him."

Police said the victim accused Brown of raping her "several times daily."

During Wednesday's court appearance, Brown said he did not have a job or money and was given a court-appointed attorney. He also listed a Kearns home as his primary residence, saying the home where the student was found belonged to his parents.

When asked by Judge Wallace Lee if he had anything to say about the possibility of receiving bail, Brown said that he would "like to be home for Christmas." Despite Brown's plea, Lee ordered him to be held without bail until an official hearing on Jan. 10.

An attorney for the victim and their family was present at the hearing and was ready to argue against bail.

Brown faces the following felony charges: