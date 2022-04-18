Man accused of running over, killing wife at airport to remain in jail

SALT LAKE CITY — The man accused of running over his wife and killing her inside a parking garage at the Salt Lake City International Airport will remain in jail, a judge ruled Monday.

Shawn Christopher Sturgeon's request to be released from jail was denied in his most recent court appearance following the incident on April 4.

Sturgeon's next appearance is now scheduled for April 25 at 1 p.m.

Police say Sturgeon, 38, had a blood-alcohol level three times over the legal limit and had been arguing with his wife, Charlotte Sturgeon, before he ran over her with an SUV on April 4.

The couple and their young child had just returned from vacation when the argument began in the garage.

According to court documents, one witnesses told police that she heard Mrs. Sturgeon being run over while "yelling and screaming." Mr. Sturgeon then got out of the SUV and asked his wife "why she just did that" before adding “Now I have to take you to the emergency room."

Video showed the couple's child being put into the vehicle by Shawn Sturgeon, who then got into the driver seat. Charlotte appeared to be sitting in the front passenger seat and then is seen getting out of the vehicle, walking to the rear passenger side of the vehicle, and opening the door as Shawn started to reverse the vehicle.

Shawn abruptly sped up and then stopped the car, causing Charlotte to lose her balance while the door to the vehicle was still open. Within seconds, Shawn allegedly hit the accelerator and quickly moved backward. Charlotte's legs could be seen flailing about as he continued to reverse, before being dragged and fall to the ground under the vehicle.

Documents claim Shawn then put the vehicle in drive and accelerated quickly forward over Charlotte’s body with the right rear passenger tire. Charlotte was breathing when officers arrived, but later succumbed to her wounds at the hospital.