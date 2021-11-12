Man admits to exposing himself daily in American Fork for months

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A man not only admitted to exposing himself in public along an American Fork trail Thursday, he confessed to doing it for months.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office found Grant William Bawden, 64, after responding to a complaint about a man exposing his genitals on the Murdock Canal Trail in the area of 5300 West and Canal Boulevard.

An officer was able to observe Bawden "wearing mesh see through shorts, that had a large slit going up and down," according to the probable cause affidavit.

The officer approached Bawden who apologized for his genitals hanging out, and admitted to "doing this almost every day for 6 months."

Bawden was arrested and faces seven charges of lewdness.