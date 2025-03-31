Man arrested after allegedly threatening and kidnapping woman at TRAX station

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police say they have arrested a man they accuse of threatening a woman at a TRAX station with a machete and kidnapping her. Robert Kirkham, 27, was arrested Saturday.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, officers responded to a 9-1-1 call from the TRAX station at 180 West 1300 South. Witnesses reported to police that a man was seen pulling a woman into a vehicle at the station.

Witnesses told police that the woman had exited the vehicle when Kirkham exited the vehicle with a machete following her. Police were also shown images of Kirkham holding the machete above his head.

The victim told investigators that she got back into the vehicle because she felt she had no choice. Once inside the vehicle, the victim says Kirkham chocked her.

Police report that Kirkham is listed as a restricted person. A search of the vehicle located the machete as well as a pipe with a burnt residue. Investigators also reported finding an unsheathed knife in Kirkham's pocket as well as a small baggie with white powder.

Robert Kirkham faces charges of aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.