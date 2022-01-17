Man arrested after assaulting woman over parking in South Salt Lake, police say

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A man was arrested on multiple charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman over how she parked in a South Salt Lake apartment complex.

READ: Man chases, threatens people with machete in Ogden

The probable cause affidavit claims Brandon Jay Barber, 38, was angry when the victim parked behind her mother-in-law's vehicle Friday while dropping off her daughter at the complex at 292 East New Century Lane.

The victim told police that Barber began "yelling at her for how she was parked," despite there being space for other vehicles to pass. Barber then allegedly started hitting the victim's window and forced it down, allowing him to hit the woman with an open hand to the face.

Police said the woman was able to drive away from Barber, but because there was only one way out of the complex, she needed to turn around and drive back to where he was standing. Barber stood in front of the woman's car and jumped onto the hood.

READ: Naked man rescued from river 3+ hours after fleeing from Utah County deputy

After jumping off the hood, the woman said Barber struck the driver's side mirror before she drove away and called police.

Officers found Barber's hand marks on the car's window and observed a damaged driver's side mirror. Video taken by the victim's sister showed Barber standing in front of the car, preventing it from leaving the parking lot and then sitting on the hood.

When officers went to confront Barber at his apartment and detain him, they say he pushed them away and attempted to run from the area.

Barber was arrested and faces charges of assault, criminal mischief, interference with an arresting officer and unlawful detention.