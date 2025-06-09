Man arrested at Salt Lake City International Airport accused of attempting to steal officer's weapon

SALT LAKE CITY — One man is now in custody after police say he stole a backpack from another passenger at Salt Lake City International Airport and then attempted to steal an officer's weapon. Joseph Johnson, 29, was arrested on Sunday.

According to court documents, officers were approached over the theft of luggage from the Delta Sky Club. Investigators say that Johnson had taken a backpack that contained around $4,000 in property before he was asked to leave the club.

When officers approached Johnson, they say he was briefly compliant with commands before becoming increasingly agitated. Johnson allegedly pushed his luggage into officers multiple times and tried to walk away while in handcuffs.

Documents claim that officers were attempting to detain Johnson when he attempted to grab an officer's weapon, pulling at it to the point where the officer's belt lifted.

Police claim that during transport, Johnson would repeatedly slam his own head into a plexiglass panel.

Joseph Johnson faces charges of theft, disarming a police officer, public intoxication, and interfering with a peace officer.