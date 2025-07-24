Kate Walker and Arden Louchheim advance to Utah Women's State Amateur final

MIDWAY, Utah — Kate Walker pumped her fist after rolling in a 15-foot par putt on the 18th hole at Wasatch Mountain Golf Course, but she didn't realize that was the winning putt to beat Ashley Lam in the semifinals of the Utah Women's State Amateur until her caddy told she had won moments later.

That's how focused the Crimson Cliffs High School junior was on the back nine. She tied the match with a great birdie putt on the 14th hole. Then she took the lead after watching Lam double-bogey the 16th hole.

Walker followed that up with two pars to earn a spot in the championship match.

Walker will face Arden Louchheim in the 36-hole final.

The University of Nebraska golfer from Park City defeated the defending champion, and six-time winner Kelsey Chugg 3 & 1.