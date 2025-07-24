Man arrested by Enoch police for allegedly attempting to start fire with toilet paper

ENOCH, Utah — A man in southern Utah is now facing charges after police say he attempted to start a fire with toilet paper after he was notified that he would be evicted.

Alexander Jay Ryan, 28, was arrested on Monday and faces charges of arson and prohibited dangerous weapon conduct.

According to court documents, on Monday, Enoch police officers were called to a home by someone who claimed their son had tried to burn the house down by putting something in the oven and lighting it on fire. The person who called the police was able to put the fire out.

When officers spoke to witnesses, they explained they had been arguing prior to the fire with Ryan over not paying rent and, therefore, being evicted. After the fire was started, police say Ryan fled the scene.

Detectives say while they were searching for Ryan, he called the victim and told them he was in the Three Peaks Recreational area. Iron County Deputies located Ryan and detained him, during which they found him to have a "buck" knife, which Ryan is prohibited from having due to prior convictions.

Investigators spoke with Ryan's ex-girlfriend, who told them that he had messaged her on social media, telling her that he had put toilet paper in the oven. When police spoke to Ryan, he initially attempted to say his ex had started the fire, but eventually admitted to having done it.

Alexander Jay Ryan is being held without bail.