Why Pioneer Day means more than parades, fireworks to these Utahns

ST. GEORGE, Utah — For some people, Pioneer Day is almost like a second Fourth of July, one with extra fireworks and a parade, but for Theresa Orton, it's something else.

"Pioneer Day to me is personal," she said. "It is an honor to represent and think about and memorialize the struggles, the suffering, the sacrifices that the pioneers made.

Orton, who serves as executive director for the Daughters of Utah Pioneers Museum, can trace herself directly to at least two of the families that were directed by Brigham Young to start a community and grow cotton in greater Zion starting in 1861.

The southerners among those pioneers adopted the moniker “Utah’s Dixie” for what became St. George.

"All of my original great-great-great-grandparents on both sides of my family were part of that original group that came here," Orton shared.

It’s easy to find the history of the Pioneers in downtown St. George. There’s the Tabernacle, Judd’s Store and Brigham Young’s winter home, all dating back more than a century.

As director of the museum, the 75-year-old Orton takes her job seriously so she can pass down the stories passed on by her ancestors to future generations

"My dad was a great storyteller. So was my grandfather. And so a lot of things were passed down that way," she said. "We feel a great need to share our stories and our histories."

Some stories won’t sound unfamiliar to current residents of St. George.

"Lack of water, lack of trees, all of those were a big concern, and they knew that it was going to be difficult," Orton explained of the pioneers. "Solving water problems, same as it was back then.

"What always surprises me is how innovative they were, how progressive they were. I'm always amazed at how they were able to solve community problems and issues, and how they built their sense of community. I think we've lost a lot of that."

Katie Hill of Hurricane used Pioneer Day to bring her California-native husband and her kids to the museum, and maybe pass on some storytelling of her own.

"We're related to everyone here. Every room we go in, we're related to. So super fun to find out how many cousins you have," said Hill. "It gives me strength thinking that my ancestors actually did do it, but it would be hard. I can't, I don't know how they grew. I can't even grow a garden here."