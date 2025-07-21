Cedar City driver lifeflighted in critical condition following crash on Highway 56

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A driver in southern Utah is in critical condition following a crash that sent their vehicle into a 15-foot irrigation well. The name and age of the victim aren't being released.

According to Cedar City police, the crash happened at 200 North and Highway 56 just after 8:00 a.m. Monday. Officers say two cars were involved in the crash, and one vehicle was sent down a 15-foot irrigation well. That driver was taken to the hospital via life flight in critical condition.

Officials say the driver of the other vehicle had minor injuries. It wasn't stated how the crash happened or if charges will be filed.

Utah Highway Patrol are on the scene assisting in the investigation.

