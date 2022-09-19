Man arrested for 2 separate stabbings in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing and wounding one victim Saturday in downtown Salt Lake City, and he was then identified as the suspect in another non-fatal stabbing less than a week prior.

Mario Fresques, 32, faces two charges of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.

On Saturday, witnesses told police that Fresques walked up behind a male victim who was sitting on a bench and stabbed him in the neck "for no reason," according to an arrest report. The victim tried to fight back but was reportedly stabbed again. He was taken to a local hospital and had to undergo surgery for his stab wounds.

The incident took place near 300 South and 500 West, in the Rio Grande area.

Witnesses pointed Fresques out to the officers who responded to the scene, and he was taken into custody.

Police said Fresques also matched the physical description of the suspect in a stabbing that occurred in the same area the previous Sunday (Sep. 11). They contacted the female victim in that case to follow up, and the victim identified Fresques in a photo lineup as the person who stabbed her. Police say she was stabbed in the chest, which required emergency treatment at the scene and being rushed to the hospital in critical condition that day.

Fresques was ordered to be held without bail because it's believed that he would pose a threat to the victims, witnesses and others in the community. Police said he and the victims he allegedly attacked are homeless, and witnesses were hesitant to cooperate because they feared he would retaliate against them.