Man arrested for allegedly going 110 mph in Utah County

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Court documents show a driver was arrested Thursday for allegedly going 110 mph on Interstate 15. The driver is now facing several charges.

Officers report that while traveling South through Spanish Fork they saw a car driving "eratically" at high rates of speed, following other vehicles from an unsafe distance, and changing lanes without signaling. The vehicle was reportedly first seen heading southbound on Interstate 15 near the 257a exit.

While the officer attempted to catch the vehicle, he reports that the vehicle was still able to pull away from him even when he reached the patrol car's govern of 103 mph. The officer estimates the vehicle was traveling at 110 mph.

Officers were able to approach the suspect vehicle near mile marker 236 when the driver was caught in traffic. The driver was later identified to be 28 year-old Juan Manuel Araujo Mendez.

Once the officers were able to arrest Juan for the alleged reckless driving they, upon searching his vehicle, found a large amount of cash and 2 THC vape devices.

Mendez faces charges for reckless driving, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and failure to identify/no valid license.