Man arrested in southern Utah with allegedly more than 2 pounds of cocaine

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah — One North Dakota man is now facing charges after police say he was found with more than two pounds of cocaine in his vehicle. Nathan Alexander Serna, 26, was arrested on Wednesday.

According to court documents, Washington City police pulled over the vehicle driven by Serna late Tuesday night following it being seen leaving its lane of travel before swerving back into the lane.

Officers wrote a written warning citation for failure to maintain lane travel when they requested Serna's permission to search his vehicle. Serna agreed to the search, which resulted in two straws containing a cocaine like powder.

Detectives continued their search of the vehicle, finding a prescription bottle with more powder consistent with cocaine. Serna later admitted to officers that the powder was cocaine. Inside another pill bottle, officers say they found counterfeit Oxycodone pills, which they believe contained fentanyl.

Under the seat of the vehicle, officers found a large brick of what they say is around 2.2 pounds of cocaine.

Nathan Alexander Serna was arrested Wednesday and faces charges of possession with the intent to distribute and possession of a controlled substance.