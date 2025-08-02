Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Traffic stop turns up $1.2 million in fentanyl, heroin in San Juan County

San Juan County drug bust
San Juan County Sheriff's Office
San Juan County drug bust
Posted

BLANDING, Utah — A Saturday morning traffic stop in San Juan County turned up a significant amount of drugs with help from a K-9 and her handler.

The San Juan County Sheriff's Office said the early morning stop in Blanding was originally made for a traffic violation. During the stop, the K-9, Nyx, alerted deputies after picking up an odor of narcotics.

A search of the vehicle turned up approximately 88 points of suspected fentanyl, which is equal to nearly 240,000 pills. In addition, 5 kilograms of heroin was also found during the search.

According to the sheriff's office, the street value of the drugs is estimated at $1.2 million dollars.

The driver of the vehicle, who was not identified, was arrested on the scene and transported to the San Juan County Jail.

Recent Southern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere