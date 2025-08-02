Traffic stop turns up $1.2 million in fentanyl, heroin in San Juan County

BLANDING, Utah — A Saturday morning traffic stop in San Juan County turned up a significant amount of drugs with help from a K-9 and her handler.

The San Juan County Sheriff's Office said the early morning stop in Blanding was originally made for a traffic violation. During the stop, the K-9, Nyx, alerted deputies after picking up an odor of narcotics.

A search of the vehicle turned up approximately 88 points of suspected fentanyl, which is equal to nearly 240,000 pills. In addition, 5 kilograms of heroin was also found during the search.

According to the sheriff's office, the street value of the drugs is estimated at $1.2 million dollars.

The driver of the vehicle, who was not identified, was arrested on the scene and transported to the San Juan County Jail.