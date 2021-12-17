Man causes $20,000 in damages at Sugar House beauty store

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police arrested a man after he allegedly caused an estimated $20,000 in damage to a Sugar House beauty store.

Police say an officer responded to the Get Beauty store at 904 East 2100 South on Wednesday and found the suspect, Hugh Anthony Smith, 31, being held down on the ground. Despite being restrained, the officer noted that Smith "was still actively breaking things and continuing to break free," according to the probable cause affidavit.

The store owner said Smith had been walking around inside for about 25 minutes, calling his behavior "strange" and that he had made female employees feel "uncomfortable."

When asked, Smith refused to leave the store multiple times and "interfered with the business of operations." After finally leaving the store, Smith attempted to get back inside and allegedly got into an altercation with the owner's husband.

In the arrest report, the officer said that Smith may have been pepper-sprayed by a store employee. Both Smith and the owner's husband, who received cuts to his hands, were treated by medical crews on the scene.

Smith was arrested and faces charges of criminal mischief, assault, disorderly conduct, commercial obstruction, criminal trespass, and possession of drug paraphernalia.