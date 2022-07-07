Man charged in crash that killed Eagle Mountain boys to appear in court

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — The man charged in the May deaths of two Eagle Mountain children is expected to be in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing, and hear testimony from those who were with him at the time of the fatal crash.

Kent Cody Barlow was charged with two counts of manslaughter after he allegedly crashed through a fence and into a corral where 3-year-old Odin Ratliff and Hunter Jackson were playing. Investigators said both boys died instantly at the scene.

During Thursday's 9 a.m. scheduled hearing in Provo, three of the passengers that were in Barlow's car at the time of the incident will testify, along with Hunter and Odin's parents.

In addition to the second-degree manslaughter charges, Barlow also faces one charge of possession of a controlled substance.