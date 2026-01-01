Man hospitalized following early morning stabbing at Murray apartment complex

MURRAY, Utah — One man is hospitalized, and another is facing charges following an early morning stabbing at an apartment complex in Murray. The names of the victim and the suspect aren't being released currently.

According to the Murray Police Department, the stabbing happened just after 6:00 a.m. at the Brick Gate Apartments at 162 West 4490 South.

Officers say the two men who were involved got into an altercation that led to the stabbing. What the altercation was over isn't clear.

Police tell FOX 13 News that the victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. The suspect is also in custody.