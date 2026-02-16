No injuries after small plane makes emergency landing on Legacy Parkway

WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah — The pilot of a small airplane had to make an emergency landing on a highway in Davis County Sunday evening.

Utah Highway Patrol said the plane experienced an engine malfunction around 7:35 p.m. It then had to land on southbound Legacy Parkway, coming to rest near 400 North in West Bountiful.

There were four people on board the aircraft, and UHP officials said none of them were injured.

One southbound lane is closed as the crew works to tow the plane from the highway.

