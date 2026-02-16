Grove Market and Deli reopens, bringing a Salt Lake tradition back to life

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s written right on the side of the building: “A Salt Lake tradition since 1947.”

But when the Grove Market and Deli shut down, many longtime customers feared that tradition might be gone for good.

Now, the beloved sandwich shop on the corner of 1900 South and Main Street is back open, and locals are celebrating.

“It’s back. Yes! I’m so excited!” said Brookie Curnow, who drove from American Fork with her family just to grab one of the Grove’s famous sandwiches. “It was really sad when they closed. When we heard they were reopening, we had to come.”

The Grove closed a few months ago after longtime owner Jim Savas, who took over the business from his father — passed away. His wife, Patsy, decided to step away from the deli, leaving many in the neighborhood unsure what would happen next.

New owner Shirley Wang and her husband purchased the building in December. Initially, they planned to open an Asian food market.

“We saw the building here and thought to open an Asian food market,” Wang said.

But as they began renovations, something unexpected happened. Customers kept stopping by, asking if the deli would reopen.

“I told my husband, it must have had a good business here,” Wang said.

After learning more about the deli’s decades-long history and hearing from the community, the couple decided to bring it back, as well as offer their new items.

“The previous owner was very supportive, and employees were able to help keep it running,” Wang said. “We are the lucky ones.”

Some familiar faces have returned behind the counter, including Danica Hall, whose aunt and uncle previously owned the shop.

“I’ve worked here on and off for years,” Hall said. “It’s been a big part of my childhood and a lot of others too. A lot of people mention the nostalgia.”

She says the deli is keeping things the way customers remember.

“Our sandwiches come with mustard, mayo, pickles, tomatoes, and the meats,” Hall said. “The deli is exactly the same.”

On reopening day, customers lined up for lunch, many relieved to see the counter busy again. Some longtime customers say they were thrilled to recognize the same gals in the deli making their sandwiches.

“It’s more than a meal,” Curnow said. “It’s a couple meals. They’re massive.”

While longtime favorites remain, the new owners are also introducing some Asian-inspired items, blending something new with what made the Grove a neighborhood staple for nearly eight decades.

For neighbors like Julie, who lives nearby, supporting a local business with that kind of history matters.

“It’s been here since 1947,” she said. “That’s a long time.”

Her sons Rollie and Dane also piped in as they talked to Fox 13 News Anchor Amy Nay on the scene that they’d never tried ‘turkey-flavored Cheetos’ before, which is something they bought on their initial visit. They said they’d be coming back often.

For many in Salt Lake’s Ballpark neighborhood, the Grove’s reopening isn’t just about sandwiches.

It’s about preserving a piece of the community and keeping a local tradition alive.