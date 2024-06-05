Convicted murderer sentenced for 2019 shooting death of Provo police officer

PROVO, Utah — The man who shot and killed an officer with the Provo Police Department in 2019 will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Matt Frank Hoover,45, was convicted by a jury in March of fatally shooting Officer Joseph Shinners when he and other officers were enforcing a drug court warrant.

On Tuesday, a judge sentenced Hoover to life in prison without parole.

The Provo courtroom heard several victim impact statements, including from the late officer's wife.

"My name is Kaylyn Shinners, and I am Joseph Shinners' widow. I hate that title," she said. "Trying to write how my husband's death has impacted me has been really difficult. Words just can't describe what I feel. The loss of Joe has affected every part of my life, and it's ongoing. I can never fully describe how it's changed my life because I'm still discovering that every day."

Shinners had been with Provo Police for three years before his murder.

The department issued a statement after the sentencing, in which they thanked those involved in bringing about the conviction and sentencing. They specifically thanked Judge Kraig Powell for "upholding accountability through issuance of the maximum sentence possible - recognizing the gravity of loss for Joe’s family, and our greater community."

"We will continue to ensure that Joseph Shinners’ memory and service – given to us at such a high price – is honored and will never be forgotten," their statement continued.