Man sentenced for installing hidden cameras in U of U bathrooms

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who installed hidden cameras in multiple bathrooms on the University of Utah campus last year was sentenced to 55 additional days in jail on Tuesday.

Frederick William Weitze III, age 33, was arrested in November 2022 after a camera was found taped underneath a sink in one of the bathrooms at the U of U Student Life Building. Police searched the building and found one more camera, as well as tape underneath another sink that they said was possible evidence of a camera being previously placed there.

As investigators reviewed the footage on the hidden cameras, they eventually identified Weitze as the person who placed them. He was not a student, but used the identity of a coworker who was a U of U alumnus to fraudulently obtain a pass to the building.

He pleaded guilty in September to one third-degree felony count of identity fraud and four Class-A misdemeanors of voyeurism. One additional charge of each of those offenses were dismissed, as well as three other various charges connected to the case.

On Monday, a judge sentenced Weitze to 364 days for each misdemeanor but immediately suspended those sentences on the condition that he continue the counseling he has undergone since his arrest and comply with Utah's "Group B" sex offender requirements.

The judge then sentenced him to a total of 90 days in jail, with credit for 35 days that he has already served. He will then be on probation for three years.

In addition, he was "trespassed" from the university campus going forward.