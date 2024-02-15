Man sentenced for murder of 19-year-old outside South Jordan graduation party

SALT LAKE CITY — More than two years after a fatal shooting outside a graduation party in South Jordan, the suspect who was found guilty of pulling the trigger has been sentenced.

In front of a packed courthouse Thursday, Anthony Dominic Rendon was sentenced to 15 years-to-life for the murder, and received 3-5 year sentences for felony discharge counts that will run concurrently.

In all, Rendon will serve at least 18 years in prison before he can go to the Board of Pardons and Parole to seek release.

The sentencing comes more than two years after Kelly Glaubensklee was shot in the chest during a fight that broke out at a graduation party.

FOX 13 News previously reported Rendon fired 13 rounds toward Glaubensklee and others as they were leaving the scene.

At the time of his death, family remembered Glaubensklee as a person who had a tender heart and big smile.

"Kelly was one of a kind," a fundraiser read shortly after the time of the shooting. "He walked this Earth with his head held high and a smile that could fix just about anything. He was big and tough but as soon as he grinned you could see that he had the sweetest heart. If you were lucky enough to be his friend you know that he’d do anything and support you through it all in hopes to make you happy and feel validated. If he saw someone needed help, he was there- especially in school with the kids that didn’t stand up for themselves."

When Rendon was convicted, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said he hoped the verdict would bring peace to family and friends left in the wake of the incident.

"Mr. Rendon knowingly created a grave risk for every individual near the car when he decided to fire several shots in a matter of seconds," Gill said after the conviction. "The jury made the right decision when they chose to hold Mr. Rendon accountable for his extraordinary disregard for community safety."