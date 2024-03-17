Man shot, killed by police after drawing weapon during domestic violence investigation in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah — One person died after being shot by police in Kearns Sunday afternoon.

Officers with the Taylorsville Police Department responded to a "domestic dispute" near 4000 W. 5900 South around noon.

As they were talking to the man involved in the incident in his garage, they say he pulled out a weapon, and multiple officers fired shots, striking him.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No further details on the initial incident were immediately available. It was also not known whether the suspect fired shots, nor whether he was wielding a gun or some other type of weapon.

This comes just one day after a non-fatal "officer-involved shooting" that occurred in Payson, in which a knife-wielding suspect was shot and wounded.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.