Man upset over canceled flight goes on carjacking spree, causes multiple crashes

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who was upset over a canceled flight Friday morning went on a carjacking spree, stealing at least two different cars and causing multiple crashes in Salt Lake and Summit counties

Salt Lake City Police said the incident started at 5 a.m. when a male passenger's flight got canceled at the Salt Lake City International Airport.

The man is 20-years-old, according to a statement from the Department of Public Safety.

As officers were headed to the airport to respond to what started as a "disorderly conduct situation," they learned the man had successfully carjacked a vehicle.

The man drove the stolen car to 919 West 2100 South where he crashed into two vehicles.

"At that time he tried to get into that person's SUV," explained Bent Weisburg with Salt Lake City Police. "The driver of that car, a woman, fought back. Her seatbelt was holding her in the car as he was trying to pull her out of that car trying to steal that car."

He was unsuccessful in that carjacking and traveled to South Salt Lake where he crashed into a third car.

"Then he was successful in stealing another car," Weisburg explained. "At this point that sounds like it was at gunpoint."

After stealing that vehicle, which DPS said was a black Dodge Durango, the man got onto the freeway where he crashed into five additional cars on Interstate 80.

Eventually, the vehicle the man was driving became disabled, DPS explained. The man was unsuccessful in trying to carjack vehicles headed eastbound on I-80.

The man hit a westbound vehicle with a rock and was trying to carjack that car when a Summit County Deputy took him into custody.

DPS reported that for crashes on I-80 individuals involved in two of the crashes were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. How many people were transported was not made clear.

For the crashes that happened in Salt Lake county, nobody was seriously injured, Weisburg said.

"Just a very bizarre situation," Weisburg said. "And this very quickly escalated."

The identity of the man was not made immediately available.

