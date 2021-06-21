Man wanted in multiple Utah frauds resulting in $90,000 in losses

SALT LAKE CITY — Police have identified a man they say is behind multiple fraud and identify theft crimes in Utah that have so far resulted in over $90,000 in losses.

William Branstiter, 45, is alleged to have cashed nearly 50 counterfeit checks at credit unions throughout Utah beginning in Oct. 2020. The Unified Police Department says Branstiter has an extensive criminal history for fraud and theft.

According to police, Branstiter uses the personal information of several victims to illegally cash the checks.

Mountain America Credit Union, America First Credit Union, Cyprus Credit Union, Deseret First Credit Union, and Zions Bank have been targeted by Branstiter, who was previously convicted on federal felony charges of aggravated identity fraud, fraud with ID documents and attempted aggravated identify theft.

Police are asking anyone who knows where to locate Branstiter to call 801-743-7000.