Millcreek man's neck slashed over drug dispute, police say

MILLCREEK, Utah — A 46-year-old man from Millcreek is facing charges for attempted aggravated murder, aggravated assault, and prohibited dangerous weapon conduct after he allegedly attacked a man who refused to sell drugs for him. Joaquin Alvaro Sanchez was arrested on Monday.

According to court documents, on November 24 at around 3:00 a.m., officers were called to IMC Hospital in Murray for a reported assault. The victim reported that he was in an apartment in Millcreek when Joaquin Sanchez entered the room with a handgun and a knife.

The victim said that Sanchez moved behind him and slashed the left side of his neck. Police say the victim suffered a cut approximately 5 inches long that required 28 stitches.

When investigators spoke to the victim, he explained that the assault stemmed from a drug dispute. On November 7, the victim stated that Sanchez provided him with 100 grams of meth in exchange for silver and cash to follow.

However, the victim stated that he didn't want to traffic narcotics and attempted to dispose of or return the drugs.

On November 22, the victim received a voicemail from a number used by Sanchez stating that he would come after the victim and his family.

Sanchez was arrested on Monday, and officers found approximately .1 grams of meth inside one of his pockets.