Bystander injured in shooting outside Salt Lake City bar

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was injured, and three suspects were detained following a shooting outside of a Salt Lake City bar early Saturday morning.

Salt Lake City Police tells FOX 13 News the shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. near 165 East 200 South in front of a local bar. They say there was a large altercation involving approximately 20 people, resulting in one person firing about eight shots.

One of the bullets struck a male bystander who was about 60 yards away from the scene. He was taken to a local hospital, sustaining a non-life-threatening injury.

Three suspects were also detained at the scene, all three allegedly having gang ties. It is not clear if the shooting itself was gang-related.