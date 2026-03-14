3-year-old South Weber boy dies after multiple surgeries, stroke during weeks-long hospital stay

SALT LAKE CITY — A 3-year-old South Weber boy who battled through multiple surgeries and other medical issues has died following a weeks-long hospital stay.

Jace Patrick passed away Friday, according to a social media post from his mother, Kellie Garrett. She said her son coded while medical equipment was being changed and staff were attempting to get a new one.

"He held his own for a little bit but after a while he needed compressions. Knowing what Jace was up against and what a beating his body took, we decided it was time to let him go," wrote Garrett. "We were looking for a hard stop, and that’s what we were given."

Garrett added that as family was saying goodbye to Jace, a tear came from his eye.

"I know Jace was sad he had to go," she said. " I know he is gonna miss us.

"Maybe the miracle was that we got to be by his side and tell him how dang proud we were of him and his fight, and his life when he went."

South Weber boy continues brave fight during weeks-long hospital stay:

South Weber boy continues brave fight during weeks-long hospital stay

Jace was brought to Primary Children's Hospital last month with what his family believed was a cold. However, multiple infections attacked his heart, leading to a stroke and brain bleed.

Doctors had recently put Jace back on life support to help his lungs recover and stabilize his heart.

Through it all, Jace's family shared thanks for the support they received from the community.

"We’re just super grateful for all the prayers and all the love — all the good vibes, positive energy," Kelsie shared last week. "I think for us it’s made such a huge difference."