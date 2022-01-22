Two juvenile suspects arrested for shooting at vehicle in West Valley City, leading to crash

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Two juvenile suspects were arrested Friday in connection with a shooting that led to a car crash in West Valley City.

WVC Police said officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of 3400 South and 3200 West at about 3 p.m. While they responded, they also learned there was a car crash near the same area. They later found out that the two incidents were connected.

In the initial stages of investigating, police determined that two people had fired gunshots at a vehicle. The driver attempted to avoid being hit, but in the process went over a curb and crashed into a tree.

Nobody was injured.

Witnesses told police that two minors had fled the area. They were found, and officials say witnesses identified them as the shooting suspects. Investigators believe a handgun was used, but it has not been located yet.

Police do not believe the incident was gang-related, but it has not been ruled out. Police also said it is not connected to last week's shooting that took the lives of two Hunter High School students and left another critically wounded.

Residents in the area are asked to call WVCPD if they find anything suspicious, or specifically, anything that may be related to a handgun.

The suspects' names are not being released due to being minors. Their exact ages were not provided.