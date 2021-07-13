More than $1.2 million in meth, fentanyl found during traffic stop in Washington City

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah — A traffic stop in Washington City turned up more than $1.2 million in methamphetamine and fentanyl last week. Two men in the car told officers they were headed towards Salt Lake City from Las Vegas.

An officer had observed three driving violations before stopping the car last Tuesday in the 900 block of Washington Parkway. Both the driver and passenger in the vehicle originally told the officer they did not speak English.

A K-9 brought in discovered the presence of narcotics, which led to a search of the car where officers found a large plastic bag with 21 smaller bags inside containing what was later determined to be methamphetamine.

Later in the search, police found a box behind the driver's seat containing thousands of pills with markings consistent with fentanyl, according to the St. George News.

Washington City Police Chief Jason Williams said the street value of the pills was as much as $650,000, with the methamphetamine valued at $565,000.

The driver and passenger each face two second-degree felony counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.