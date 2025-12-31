Mother accused of poisoning 17-month-old baby in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY — A mother is facing charges in Salt Lake County after investigators say she poisoned her child with prescription pills. Prosecutors say the poisoning was so bad that at one point the child had to be hospitalized.

FOX 13 News is not naming the mother in an effort to protect the privacy of the victim.

According to court documents, the 25-year-old mother was accused by her father on June 8. Family members reported the alleged poisoning to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office in Nevada, but believed the poisoning also happened in Salt Lake County.

Officers interviewed the mother, who admitted to administering narcotics to the infant that weren't prescribed to him. The mother told investigators that on April 30, she took three clonidine pills prescribed to the child's father.

The mother says she took one pill, and the next day she crushed up two pills and put them in the child's milk. From there, she told investigators that she had done it on at least 4 occasions.

Medical records reportedly showed the infant being hospitalized in Salt Lake County from May 14 through the 27 for episodes of bradycardia, hypotonia, and hypothermia. While in the hospital, a toxic screen showed the infant was positive for Clonidine, which wasn't given to him by medical professionals.

The mother was indicted on the charges on Tuesday and will be held without bail.