Naked man arrested after breaking into Utah home through doggy door

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A man said voices inside his head told him to break into a Washington County home to look for sex Monday.

Wearing nothing other than shoes and socks, Craig Anthony Bulubar, 37, entered the home through the doggy door, according to the probable cause documents. Upon finding Bulubar, the homeowner grabbed a firearm for protection until police arrived.

While speaking with a Washington County Sheriff's Office deputy, Bulubar said he was hearing "sexual voices in his head and was following the voices" to the home. He added that he broke into the house to look for someone to have sex with.

Bulubar admitted to using methamphetamine before hearing the voices at a gas station, leading him to take off all is clothes and climb over a wall that led to the house.

Bulubar was arrested and charged with burglary, intoxication and lewdness.