Naked man steals from gas station, leads police on chase near Nephi

SANTAQUIN, Utah — A man who allegedly ran around naked and stole from a Scipio gas station followed it up Thursday by leading police on a high-speed pursuit.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the chase started when troopers attempted to pull the man's vehicle over for traffic violations near Nephi. Instead of stopping, the suspect fled the scene, reaching speeds of 120 miles per hour on Interstate 15 during the pursuit.

Troopers were eventually able to spike the man's tires, leading the suspect to pull over on the highway in Santaquin. Video from traffic cameras showed officials surrounding the vehicle before the man surrendered and was taken into custody.

After his arrest, it was learned the suspect was the subject of an earlier lewdness call at the Scipio gas station. The man is accused of running around naked and stealing an item from the business.