Nicholas Rossi set for preliminary hearing appearance in rape trial

SALT LAKE CITY — Once one of most wanted fugitives in the world, Nicholas Rossi is scheduled to return to a Salt Lake City courtroom Thursday for a preliminary hearing in his rape trial.

Previous appearances by Rossi in Utah courtrooms have become newsworthy in their own right, with a judge even issuing a reasonable force order earlier this year to make sure he actually appeared.

Rossi, whose legal name is Nicholas Alahverdian, was extradited from Scotland in January, years after he allegedly faked his own death and fled to Europe. Rossi left the U.S. after being identified as a suspect in a 2008 rape case in Orem.

During multiple court appearances in Utah this year, Rossi has used a British accent that goes in and out during conversations, and has claimed his name is actually Arthur Knight and that he is not the man authorities were searching for.

In a virtual hearing in January, court officials were unable to understand Rossi as he insisted on speaking while wearing an oxygen mask. He then reprimanded the judge before he was talked to stop talking.

"Objection, m'lady!" Rossi replied. "That is complete hearsay and I would ask that your ladyship and prosecution show cause for why I am..." before being cut off by the judge.

Before being brought back to the U.S., Rossi has claimed that he's really an Irish orphan and that he'd been framed by authorities who took his fingerprints while he was in a coma so they could connect him to Rossi.